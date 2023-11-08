49ers vs. Jaguars Week 10 Preview with Larry Krueger | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode with Larry Krueger:
- 1:38 - Krueger shares his initial thoughts on the Week 10 matchup
- 2:16 - Injury updates on WR Deebo Samuel, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Darrell Luter Jr., DL Robert Beal Jr. and CB Samuel Womack III
- 3:33 - DL Chase Young makes his 49ers practice debut
- 5:17 - Key areas of focus for the 49ers heading into Week 10
- 6:59 - Why Samuel and RB Jordan Mason could be primed for a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars
- 8:06 - Discussing what's at stake in the #SFvsJAX matchup
