Gearing Up For the Rams on the Road and the Plan for Nick Bosa | 1st & 10

Sep 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:15 - Recapping the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 1:49 - Expectations for DL ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ in Week 2
  • 2:43 - Points of emphasis for the team as they gear up for their matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams
  • 4:14 - Previewing the 49ers Week 2 contest vs. the Rams
  • 5:08 - Expectations for QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ in his first game vs. the Rams
  • 6:49 - Players primed for a breakout game in Week 2
  • 8:22 - What's changed since the 49ers last faced the Rams in 2022?

Related Links

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 30-7 Win Over Steelers 👏

View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 12

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 12

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 12

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 12

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
6 / 12

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
7 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt
9 / 12

LB Fred Warner, Pittsburgh Steelers Linebacker T.J. Watt

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 12

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 12

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 12

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
