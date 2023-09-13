Gearing Up For the Rams on the Road and the Plan for Nick Bosa | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:15 - Recapping the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1:49 - Expectations for DL Nick Bosa in Week 2
- 2:43 - Points of emphasis for the team as they gear up for their matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams
- 4:14 - Previewing the 49ers Week 2 contest vs. the Rams
- 5:08 - Expectations for QB Brock Purdy in his first game vs. the Rams
- 6:49 - Players primed for a breakout game in Week 2
- 8:22 - What's changed since the 49ers last faced the Rams in 2022?
