Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a force in the San Francisco 49ers season opener, catching two touchdown passes in the team's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year pro caught all eight passes thrown his way and racked up a career-high 129 yards and two scores on the day. Aiyuk also played a critical role in the team's rushing attack, delivering a key open field block on ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s 65-yard touchdown run. As a result, he has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.