Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a force in the San Francisco 49ers season opener, catching two touchdown passes in the team's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year pro caught all eight passes thrown his way and racked up a career-high 129 yards and two scores on the day. Aiyuk also played a critical role in the team's rushing attack, delivering a key open field block on Christian McCaffrey's 65-yard touchdown run. As a result, he has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Aiyuk closed out the 2022 season as the 49ers reception yards leader amassing 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns as well as recording two carries for 23 yards. This offseason, Aiyuk confidently said, "I'm about to take off," in his fourth NFL season. He's followed up his statement with a strong showing in camp and noteworthy start to the regular season.