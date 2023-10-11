49ers Dive Into Game Prep for the Browns | 1st & 10

Oct 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:40 - Discussing the 49ers No. 1 spot on the latest NFL power rankings
  • 4:11 - Sharing the latest injury updates from head coach Kyle Shanahan on RB ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and OL ﻿Aaron Banks﻿
  • 5:40 - Detailing San Francisco's offensive line depth
  • 6:27 - LB ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ set to join the team in Wednesday's practice
  • 7:28 - LB ﻿Fred Warner﻿ wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week
  • 8:11 - What's the team's mindset like heading into Week 6?
  • 9:28 - Previewing what to expect from the Cleveland Browns

