Morning Report: Ian Rapoport Gives His Take on No. 3 Pick

How Kyle Shanahan's Past Success Offers Insights to No. 3 Overall

Many pundits (and fans alike) have been quick to pin a specific "style" of quarterback to Kyle Shanahan given his history with the position. Others, looking at the direction of recent top-performing quarterbacks, foresee a shift in San Francisco's model when looking ahead to Thursday's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers will have their pick of the crop following the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who are likely to take their choice at quarterback with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively.