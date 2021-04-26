Morning Report: Ian Rapoport Gives His Take on No. 3 Pick

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, April 26.
New and Notable
How Kyle Shanahan's Past Success Offers Insights to No. 3 Overall
Many pundits (and fans alike) have been quick to pin a specific "style" of quarterback to Kyle Shanahan given his history with the position. Others, looking at the direction of recent top-performing quarterbacks, foresee a shift in San Francisco's model when looking ahead to Thursday's draft.
The San Francisco 49ers will have their pick of the crop following the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, who are likely to take their choice at quarterback with the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks, respectively.
So, where does that leave San Francisco? After trading up to jump nine spots in the draft, it became apparent the 49ers had zeroed in on one of the remaining top options at quarterback. This year's class boasts playmakers regarded for their mental sharpness, arm strength and some with striking ability with their legs. Read More >>>
1-on-1 with Ian Rapoport
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reviewed the options for the third-overall pick and why Trent Williams was an "essential" free agency signing in this episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below. 👇
Roster Moves
The 49ers announced on Friday they have signed defensive linemen Maurice Hurst and Arden Key to one-year deals.
Hurst (6-2, 291) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (140th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 40 games (17 starts) and registered 76 tackles, 8.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. In 2020, Hurst appeared in 11 games (three starts) and finished with 27 tackles, one pass defensed and 0.5 sacks.
Key (6-5, 240) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round (87th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his three-year career with the Raiders, he has appeared in 37 games (10 starts) and registered 49 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two passes defensed. In 2020, Key appeared in 14 games and finished with 15 tackles and two passes defensed.
In the Community
49ers Prep presented by U.S. Bank Player and Coach of the Week
Do you have a player or coach that has made a positive impact on their team, school or community? Nominate them using the below link for a chance to be recognized by the San Francisco 49ers for their outstanding work on the field and in the community.
Week 1:
Week 2:
Week 3:
Week 4:
Week 5: