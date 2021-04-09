49ers PREP Selects Max Griffiths as Week 3 Player of the Week

Max Griffiths always seems to find ways of making impactful plays in any situation and that was exactly what happened during Friday's win vs. the Westmont Warriors. Late in the fourth quarter with the game 14 -7, Griffiths took a run to the outside, broke four tackles on his way to scoring the game-sealing touchdown. Griffiths, a four-year varsity running back for the Longhorns, had 214 total yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns in the hard-fought 21 -7 win over Westmont. "Every game, Max always makes a huge play for us, whether it is blocking on a pass play or breaking a huge run," said coach Padia. "I know he is tired, but he never comes out of the game and always makes a play." Whether it is on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side, where the senior led the team with 12 tackles, Griffiths can do it all.