49ers PREP Selects Max Griffiths as Week 3 Player of the Week

As the delayed season of high school varsity football continues, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Max Griffiths for his excellence on the field and persistent dedication to the Leigh Longhorns, led by head coach Kevin Padia.
Max Griffiths always seems to find ways of making impactful plays in any situation and that was exactly what happened during Friday's win vs. the Westmont Warriors. Late in the fourth quarter with the game 14 -7, Griffiths took a run to the outside, broke four tackles on his way to scoring the game-sealing touchdown. Griffiths, a four-year varsity running back for the Longhorns, had 214 total yards on 21 carries and three rushing touchdowns in the hard-fought 21 -7 win over Westmont. "Every game, Max always makes a huge play for us, whether it is blocking on a pass play or breaking a huge run," said coach Padia. "I know he is tired, but he never comes out of the game and always makes a play." Whether it is on the offensive side of the ball or the defensive side, where the senior led the team with 12 tackles, Griffiths can do it all.
Griffiths is also a track athlete and takes great pride in his school work with a 3.6 GPA. He is set to graduate this spring. "You wish you could have 21 Max's on the team," said coach Padia.
As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Leigh High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.
Congratulations, Max!