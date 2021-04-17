49ers PREP Selects Dave Perry as Week 4 Coach of the Week

The Bishop O'Dowd Dragons clinched at least a share of the league title with their victory over the James Logan Colts Friday night. This strong outing was led by head coach Dave Perry and the Dragons stifling defense in the 20-0 victory.

In a year of adversity, the Bishop O'Dowd football team has embraced every challenge that has come their way. From the postponement of their season, to their starting quarterback's injury, this team has always found an answer. After starting quarterback Jesse Madden separated his shoulder, senior CB/WR Harrison Jenkins stepped into the QB1 position. Along with running back Matt White and a strong offensive line, the Dragons were able to move the ball and control the clock while the defense did the rest.

"We have faced a lot of adversity, but that adversity gave us opportunities to overcome these challenges," said coach Perry. "We have an amazing group of young people at Bishop O'Dowd, with huge buy-in from our senior class."

On senior night the Bishop O'Dowd Dragons finished strong and came away victorious.

Coach Perry has dedicated nearly 20 years to coaching football, three of which as the head coach at Bishop O'Dowd. In addition to his coaching duties, Perry teaches middle school physical education in Berkley, further proving his dedication to the youth in his community.

