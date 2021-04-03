49ers PREP Selects Demetrius Freeney as Week 2 Player of the Week

As the delayed season of High School Varsity Football continues, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Demetrius Freeney for his excellence on the field and persistent dedication to the San Leandro Pirates, led by head coach Brad Bowers.

Demetrius Freeney has proven to be an essential player, giving opponents trouble over the years. Freeney is a 6'1", 180-pound quarterback for the Panthers, who will graduate in 2022. Freeney recorded 229 total yards on 15 carries and three rushing touchdowns in the Pirates nail-biting 50-46 win over Moreau Catholic.

Freeney is continuing to grow into his leadership role and actively steps up for his team. "This kid won't be the one to get in your face and yell at you, but he will build you back up and tell you to be better next time," said Coach Bowers. In his free time, you can find Freeney playing video games or hanging out with his little sister, Semaj.

Through his leadership and hard work both on and off the field, Freeney has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. "I want to continue developing my skills on the football field while also making sure I continue to be a funny and loving person off the field," said Freeney.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, San Leandro High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.