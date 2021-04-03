49ers PREP Selects Jason Miller as Week 2 Coach of the Week

The Titans sought revenge against the Homestead Mustangs after clinching the league title away from them on the last game of the 2019 regular season. The Titans had a rough start to the game, but through perseverance and a strong offense and defense, they were able to come away with a convincing win with a score of, 42-12.

Proving his love for the game, Coach Miller has dedicated over 20 years to coaching football. Heading into his fourth season as head football coach at Gunn High School, he continues to make a difference in many players' lives and continues to be a well-respected and dedicated coach.

Coach Miller's commitment to youth runs deeper than football. He is also a teacher at Gunn High School, where he provides students with education on social justice. Despite his students only being of high school age, he credits their maturity. "Even through a global pandemic, they come prepared with an overwhelming level of compassion and understanding," said Miller. "My students are not afraid of having tough conversations and it amazes me every day."

If you can't find Coach Miller in the classroom or on the football field, you can find him enjoying nature and making videos. He enjoys nature by taking his dogs on hikes and spends time crafting highlight and hype videos to showcase the football team.

"This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and changes for all of us, I think this award is what we needed to kick off the season and I am beyond honored to be recognized," said Coach Bowers with excitement. "As we continue to face adversity, I encourage my players to put on the best performance as a team by focusing on their individual abilities and talents."

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Miller will receive a grant for the Titans football program from the 49ers Foundation and Miller will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.