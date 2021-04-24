49ers PREP Selects Josh Baughman as Week 5 Player of the Week 

As the spring season of high school varsity football comes to a close, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to senior defensive end Josh Baughman for his performance against the Milpitas Trojans.

Baughman led the Santa Clara defense with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, one sack and six tackles in the win for the Bruins on Friday night. It was a great send-off for the senior lineman and the Santa Clara senior class.

"It was great to see Josh have a good game, even better to get the victory and send our seniors off the right way," said Santa Clara head coach Burt Codera. "Josh is a good kid, who has been with the program for 4 years. He was ready for this moment, made plays, and took advantage of every opportunity."

The 28-15 victory for the Bruins ended the Santa Clara spring season.

"This was a program changing victory for us, having not beaten a Milpitas team in more than a decade. I owe it to our senior class for pushing our program through this past year," said Codera.

Baughman also plays volleyball and is an outstanding student.

As the school of this week's award recipient, Santa Clara High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.