49ers PREP Selects Eric Rado as Week 5 Coach of the Week

The Carlmont Scots finished the spring season undefeated at 4-0 with the 34-14 win over the Sequoia Ravens Friday night. After a disappointing 3 - 7 season last year, Coach Rado credits his players for helping get the program moving back in the right direction.

"It was a whole team effort this year, but players like twins Emerson and Clayton Monge (tackle), Cristian Gomez (center), Jack Wiessinger (1uarterback) and George Hanna (running back) helped set the tone to get us where we are today," said Carlmont head coach Eric Rado.

Rado, a native of Michigan, credits his upbringing for his love of football and how the game can inspire so many. "I am proud of where I come from (Farmington High School)," said Rado.

"I tell my players to focus on each day.We do not know what is happening tomorrow, especially this year. Our focus was on the right now, what we can do to get better today," said Rado. "My seniors were robbed of their senior year, but they put the work in to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Now they can always say they were undefeated as seniors."

Coach Rado has dedicated nearly 10 years to coaching football and has been on the Carlmont staff for five of those years. Coach Rado also teaches physical education and is always committed to the youth in his community.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Rado will receive a grant for the Carlmont football program from the 49ers Foundation. Rado will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.