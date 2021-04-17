49ers PREP Selects Jake Ripp as Week 4 Player of the Week

As the delayed season of high school varsity football continues, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to junior linebacker and tight end Jake Ripp for his multi-faceted performance against the Wilcox Chargers.

Ripp led the Los Gatos defense with 23 tackles in the come-from-behind win on Friday night. Also the starting tight end, he made some huge catches that helped propel the Los Gatos come back.

"Jake is never off the field, besides of few special teams plays. He is a great effort player," said LGHS head coach Mark Krail. "Jake was instrumental in slowing down the Wilcox inside run. He was in the middle of some big stops to help get us back in the game."

It was not a perfect game by any thought. The team was down 19 points and turned the ball over multiple times but Krail credited the whole Los Gatos team for not giving up and scoring 20 unanswered points.

"This was probably our biggest win in 10 years," said Krail.

Ripp is also a great lacrosse athlete and takes great pride in his school work.

"He is a great athlete but an even better kid."

As the school of this week's award recipient, Los Gatos High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.