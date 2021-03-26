49ers PREP Names Ambrose Conteh Week 1 Player of the Week

As the delayed season of high school varsity football begins, this week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Ambrose Conteh for his excellence on the field and persistent dedication to the Prospect Panthers, led by head coach Mike Cable.

Ambrose Conteh (#32) has shown to be an essential player, giving opponents trouble on both sides of the ball. Conteh is a 5'8" 175-pound senior for the Panthers, who plays on both the offensive and defensive line. Prospect High School, with the help of Conteh's versatility, started this unprecedented season off strong, beating the San Jose Bulldogs 39-0.

Ambrose started playing football just two years ago when he moved to the United States from Africa. Coming into the season, Ambrose was nervous, but his coach had no doubts about his ability. "This kid has a motor like no other and wants to compete when he gets on the field," said Coach Cable.

Through his leadership and hard work both on and off the field, Ambrose has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches. "I always try to do what's best for the team, I think people should always try to lead by example," said Ambrose.

The future looks bright for #32!

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Prospect High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation towards its football program.