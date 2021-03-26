49ers PREP names Steve Papin Week 1 Coach of the Week

The Independence 76ers were able to defeat the Pioneer Mustangs by a score of 20-13. This was a great conference matchup that presented multiple changes throughout the game! The 76ers hit the ground running and scored almost immediately at the start of the game. Although the team looked to be tired early in the game, the 76ers stayed strong throughout the night to secure the win.

Coach Papin is back coaching at Independence after spending a year at Menlo-Atherton. The 76ers missed Coach Papin greatly during the 2019 season and have welcomed him back with open arms. "These players didn't win a game last year and I think that is a silent motivation to how we are playing and changing our mindset as a team this year," said Papin. "You can see it on the field."

Last week's matchup was scheduled to be hosted at Independence High School, but was moved to an away game after the field conditions were deemed potentially unsafe. The 76ers will continue to play away until the field is replaced but Coach Papin isn't worried as he can already see his players showing resilience and looking to win.

Coach Papin has been able to find a silver lining since the start of the pandemic and has been reminded that his commitment to youth runs deeper than football. Papin will be returning to school himself for the first time in 15 years at Portland State, where he will be taking online classes to aid his longtime goal of getting a teaching credential. He will continue to be a campus monitor at Independence High School, where he provides students with support, knowledge and safety.

"This is a huge honor for our team and a great way to start this season," said Papin with excitement. Papin has high hopes for his team this year and plans to keep winning games while keeping his team safe and healthy.

As the 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Papin will receive a grant for the Independence football program from the 49ers Foundation. Papin will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.