49ers PREP Selects Ben Ballard as Week 3 Coach of the Week

The Northgate Broncos picked up a big win against Saint Patrick/Saint Vincent (SPSV) Friday night making them 3-0 on the season. It was an instant classic with both sides not backing down. In the end, it was a thrilling 22-19 win for Northgate, with the game-winning score happening with 25 seconds left on the clock.

"It was a great game and an even better high school environment. The atmosphere was a big help to our guys, with most of the team playing both ways," said coach Ben Ballard.

The offense was led by wide receivers Brandon MacCarter and Lucas Thompson who secured the game-winning touchdown. Ballard credits his defense, led by three-year varsity starter Andrew Daigle, for three goal line stands and an interception which were the keys to the team's victory.

Coach Ballard has dedicated nearly 20 years to coaching football. Having the head coaching position at Northgate since 2011, he continues to make a difference in many players' lives while also being a well-respected and dedicated coach.

Coach Ballard's commitment to youth runs deeper than football. He is also a teacher at Northgate High and Athletic Director.

Coach Ballard credits his senior class for leading his program during all the challenges this past year presented. "Our senior class was engaged all year, which helped the rest of the program stay engaged. My team stayed in shape and were ready when the season started," said Ballard.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Ballard will receive a grant for the Northgate football program from the 49ers Foundation. Ballard will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.