Mike Evans Active, Kirk OUT vs. Commanders; Inactives Week 6 #WASvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 6 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Monday's contest.
The 49ers entered Week 6 with four players ruled out on Saturday's final injury report. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), linebacker Garret Wallow (hamstring), defensive lineman Nick Bosa (knee/calf), and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Monday's matchup.
Wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf), who was listed as questionable entering the game, was also ruled out on Monday.
Wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles), defensive linemen Gracen Halton (quadricep) and Mykel Williams (knee), defensive back Siran Neal (neck), and cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) were all listed as questionable but are active for Monday's game.
Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is also set to return after missing the team's Week 5 matchup against Seattle with a knee injury.
Here are the 49ers inactives for Week 6 against the Washington Commanders: