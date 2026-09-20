Eddy Piñeiro, Kaelon Black Available vs. Dolphins; Inactives for Week 2 #MIAvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins for their home opener. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.

The 49ers enter Week 2 with several players returning to full participation after working through injuries and scheduled rest following their Week 1 game in Melbourne. RB Kaelon Black (groin) and K Eddy Piñeiro (illness) who were both listed as questionable entering the weekend, are active for Sunday's home opener. RB Jordan James who was inactive in Week 1 is also available to play against Miami.

On Saturday, the 49ers placed WR De'Zhaun Stribling on Injury Reserve after he sustained an ankle injury in the Week 1 matchup against the Rams. Stribling underwent surgery earlier this week. In a corresponding move, the 49ers moved DL Ogbo Okoronkwo from practice squad to the active roster.