Tatum Bethune, Jordan Watkins OUT vs. Rams; Inactives for Week 1 #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for the primetime contest.

Earlier in the week, the 49ers ruled out DL Alfred Collins after suffering a torn patellar injury during practice in Melbourne. He will be sidelined for the rest of the 2026 season.

The 49ers enter Week 1 with several players returning to full participation after working through injuries during the week. DL Nick Bosa (knee), TE George Kittle (achilles), and FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) did not receive game designations Thursday, and today are available for the season opener. DL James Thompson Jr. (hamstring), who was listed as questionable on the final injury report, is also active for Friday's matchup.