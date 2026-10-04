Romello Height, Mike Evans, and More Available vs. Broncos; Inactives for Week 4 #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.
The 49ers entered Week 4 with three players ruled out on Friday's final injury report. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (knee/calf), James Thompson Jr. (ankle), and Mykel Williams (knee) were all ruled out for Sunday's matchup.
WR Mike Evans (ribs), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), DL Keion White (hamstring), and LB Jaden Dugger (shoulder), who were all listed as questionable entering the weekend, are active for Sunday's matchup.
DL Romello Height is also active after missing Week 3 with a broken hand. Height returned to practice this week and was a limited participant in all three sessions wearing a protective club/cast over his right hand.
Here are the 49ers inactives for Week 4 against the Broncos: