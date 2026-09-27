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Romello Height and Nick Bosa OUT; Mike Evans Available vs. Cardinals; Inactives for Week 3 #ARZvsSF

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:45 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's NFC West contest.

The 49ers entered Week 3 with four players ruled out on Friday's final injury report. DL Nick Bosa (calf), DL Romello Height (hand), WR Demarcus Robinson (ankle), and DL James Thompson Jr. (ankle) were all ruled out for Sunday's matchup. WR Mike Evans (hip), who was the only 49ers player listed as questionable entering the weekend, is active against Arizona.

Bosa will miss Sunday's game after sustaining a calf injury during his individual warmup ahead of Thursday's practice. Height underwent surgery on his hand earlier this week, while Thompson Jr. will also be unavailable after sustaining an ankle injury in the 49ers Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Here are the 49ers inactives for Week 3 against the Cardinals:

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