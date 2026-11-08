Bosa, Sigle Active vs. Raiders; Inactives Week 9 #LVvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.

The 49ers entered Week 9 with three players ruled out on Friday's final injury report: wide receivers Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Christian Kirk (knee).

San Francisco made several roster moves on Saturday, placing Kirk on the Injured Reserve List, activating WR Demarcus Robinson from Injured Reserve, and elevating WR KhaDarel Hodge from the practice squad. Robinson, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with an ankle injury, also had his questionable game designation removed ahead of Sunday's contest.

DL Nick Bosa is set to return after missing the last five games with knee and calf injuries. Bosa returned to full participation Friday and carries no game designation heading into Sunday's matchup.

S Marques Sigle is also available after missing the last three games with an ankle injury. Sigle last appeared in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos and returned to full participation in practice on Friday.

DL DeForest Buckner is also set to make his return in red and gold after being acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, last playing for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck) and DB Siran Neal (knee, foot), who were both listed as questionable entering Sunday's contest, are active against Las Vegas. CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) was also listed as questionable, but remains on Injured Reserve after having his practice window opened earlier this week.