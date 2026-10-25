Stout, Kirk Active vs. Falcons; Inactives Week 7 #SFvsATL

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.
The 49ers entered Week 7 with six players ruled out on Saturday's final injury report. Wide receivers Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) and Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), linebackers Garret Wallow (hamstring) and Luke Gifford (groin), along with defensive lineman Nick Bosa (knee/calf), and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) were all ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup.
WR Christian Kirk, DB Siran Neal, and CB Upton Stout who were all listed as questionable entering Sunday's contest, are active against Atlanta. Kirk is set to make his 49ers debut after being activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 7.
OL Enrique Cruz Jr. is also active for the first time this season after being inactive for San Francisco's first six games.
LB Dre Greenlaw returns to the lineup after missing San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders while serving a one-game suspension. Greenlaw last saw action in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Here are the 49ers inactives for Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons: