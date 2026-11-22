The San Francisco 49ers have announced their inactive players for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City.

After spending the week altitude training at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the 49ers enter their second international game of the season with several players returning to action.

Wide receiver Mike Evans is officially active after missing the team's previous two games with an Achilles injury. The veteran receiver will make his first game appearance since Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. Evans returned to practice this Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

"Having Mike out there, everyone knows how good Mike is," head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday. "Mike's our guy and a very unique player and been doing it at a high level for a very long time."

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, is officially ruled OUT for Sunday's contest. Greenlaw missed Wednesday's practice before returning as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday.

Quarterback Mac Jones (illness), who was also listed as questionable entering the weekend, is active after returning to limited participation on Friday. Cornerback Renardo Green (back) is also available after returning to full participation during the week and carrying no game designation.

49ers Inactives vs. Minnesota Vikings:

The 49ers did not elevate any players from the practice squad for Sunday's matchup.