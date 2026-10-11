Mykel Williams, Upton Stout Active vs. Seahawks; Inactives Week 5 #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.

The 49ers entered Week 5 with four players ruled out on Friday's final injury report. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa (knee/calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle), fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) were all ruled out for Sunday's matchup.

DL Mykel Williams (knee) and CB Upton Stout (shoulder), who were both listed as questionable entering the weekend, are active for Sunday's game.

Williams is set to make his season debut after beginning the year on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in Week 9 of the 2025 season. The defensive lineman returned to full participation in Friday's practice and was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup.