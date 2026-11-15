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Deebo Samuel Returns, Williams Active vs. Cowboys; Inactives Week 10 #SFvsDAL

Nov 15, 2026 at 11:55 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

The San Francisco 49ers have finalized their inactive list ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. With rosters limited to 48 active players on gameday, several players will be sidelined for Sunday's contest.

The 49ers entered Week 10 with just one player ruled out on Friday's final injury report, WR Mike Evans (Achilles), and seven players listed as questionable.

On Saturday, the 49ers downgraded CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) and DL C.J. West (knee) from questionable to OUT. Both remain on Injured Reserve.

The 49ers will have several key players available on Sunday, including T Trent Williams (shoulder), LB Dre Greenlaw (knee), CB Renardo Green (back), DB Deommodore Lenoir (foot), and CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck). All five entered the matchup listed as questionable, but are active against Dallas.

San Francisco will also welcome back WR Deebo Samuel Sr., who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury sustained in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Samuel Sr. returned to full participation in Friday's practice.

Newly acquired WR Keenan Allen is also active and set to make his 49ers debut after joining the team in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. The six-time Pro Bowler completed his first week of practice with San Francisco, with head coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Friday that Allen will have a role in Sunday's game.

Here are the 49ers inactive players for Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys:

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