Jimmy G, Fred Warner, Ambry Thomas Limited in 49ers First Practice ahead of Packers

Jan 18, 2022 at 06:07 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

With a heavy emphasis on rest and recovery this week while coming off of a physical win over the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers are expected to resume practice on Tuesday in preparation for the Green Bay Packers, but at a later than usual time slot.

The team is holding their typical-early afternoon practice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, before resuming their standard practice windows leading up to Saturday's Divisional Round matchup.

As the team kicks off the week, linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿ will be on hand in a limited capacity. Warner suffered a scary ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win that kept him on the sideline for the remainder of the game. According to the linebacker, his cleat got stuck in the turf which caused his ankle to fold underneath itself when attempting to make a change in direction, re-aggravating the same injury he originally suffered in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers were fortunate the linebacker suffered a mild sprain and feel confident in his ability to suit up for Saturday's tilt.

"The fact the MRI results came back great. It was good news and the way I've been feeling gives me confidence for Saturday," Warner said.

Quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ will also be limited on Tuesday after landing on the injury report while suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday.

According to the QB, he was attempting to avoid landing on his previously injured thumb and tried to fall on his elbow and "jammed the shoulder up" which affected some of his throws in the victory.

Garoppolo revealed his shoulder and thumb are equally bothersome at this point in the week, however, he feels confident in his ability to play in Saturday's Divisional Round matchup.

"If you're a quarterback, it affects every throw. It definitely had some impact," Garoppolo said. "But if I'm out there and I'm in that spot, I've still got to make the play. No excuses or anything like that. The injury is what it is. We're all dealing with stuff now.

"We'll feel it out throughout the week. But I'm feeling good right now."

Rookie cornerback ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ will be limited in practice on Tuesday after suffering a knee injury in the Wild Card matchup. The rookie, who has seen starting snaps over the 49ers last six games, suffered a bone bruise. According to the head coach, he should be "all right" to play on Saturday.

Edge rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ remains in the concussion protocol after taking a knee to the helmet on Sunday. Per Shanahan, the 49ers feel "pretty optimistic" he'll be cleared in advance of San Francisco's short turnaround to Green Bay.

As for the Packers, Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander returned to practice on Tuesday as head coach Matt LaFleur said he is hopeful they'll play on Saturday.

Alexander was officially listed as limited, while Smith, who is on Injured Reserve, did not have a designation. The pass rusher has been out since injuring his back in the season opener and aims for a postseason return.

Here's a full look at Tuesday's practice report:

49ers

Limited

Did Not Practice

Packers

Limited

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder)
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back)          

Did Not Participate

  • T David Bakhtiari (knee)

