George Kittle, Derwin James Highlight Joint Practice; Rookie INT Ends Session

Thursday kicked off the first of two joint practices between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers in Costa Mesa, Calif., and Kyle Shanahan was "happy overall" with the performance of his squad. The 49ers have been going head-to-head with members of their own team for the past two weeks, with the change up adding a "refreshing" feel to the final week of San Francisco's training camp.

Here are a few observations from the session as well as updates from the 49ers head coach:

- The both teams got looks at 1-on-1 drills. Here are a few takeaways:

Tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ versus the Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was the highlight of the session. ﻿Nate Sudfeld﻿ hit the tight end on an out route for the catch.

"I like it," James said. "I was the first one over there. I was like, 'Hey Kittle, me and you. The people want to see me and you go. So, we've got to give them what they want.' Its good going against him. He's the best and I feel like I'm the best. So, why not go against each other."

﻿Jauan Jennings﻿ caught all of the passes thrown his way during 1-on-1 work, including a deep over the shoulder ball from ﻿Trey Lance﻿ with Chargers cornerback Donte Vaughn in coverage. The reception went for a "would-be" touchdown.

﻿Talanoa Hufanga﻿ had a nice rep, breaking up a pass intended for tight end Matt Sokol.

Cornerback ﻿Alexander Myres﻿ intercepted a pass intended for wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

Rookie defensive back ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Austin Proehl.

- The 49ers and Chargers also saw 7-on-7 reps. In the first series, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ was a perfect 6-of-6, completing passes to ﻿Kyle Juszczyk﻿, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ and an impressive deep out to Kittle.

- Street, Daniels, Key, ﻿Dee Ford﻿ and ﻿Samson Ebukam﻿, who made his return to practice, all recorded at least one "would-be" sack.

- Garoppolo connected with ﻿Travis Benjamin﻿ on a post route for a 30-yard touchdown in double coverage during full-team work.

- During red zone drills, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ broke up a pass from Justin Herbert to Chargers 6-foot-8 tight end Donald Parham Jr. in the corner of the end zone.

"They've got some big bodies at tight end," Warner said after practice. "It was a play where he had the leverage on me. I just had to run and play hands-to-hands and make the play."

- Rookie corner ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ forced an incompletion on a pass intended for wide receiver Tyron Johnson during red zone work.

- As for the 49ers offense, Garoppolo connected with tight end ﻿Charlie Woerner﻿ in the middle of the end zone for a score.

- Lance found ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿ in a similar spot for a touchdown.

- On his ensuing series, Lance connected with Jennings for a 5-yard score.

- During two-minute work, veteran corner ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ notched a pass break up.

- The 49ers defense managed to hold Los Angeles' first-team offense to a field goal.