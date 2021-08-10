49ers Make Big Plays in Most Active and Physical Practice of Camp

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility to kick off their fourth block of training camp practices and there was no shortage of highlight-reel plays. It was a chippy session as a few minor scuffles emerged on the day, which according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, is expected at this point in camp.
"I expect guys to scuffle a little bit, especially when you're doing some blitz pickups," Shanahan said. "We're sick of going against each other. Got about one more week of it. Pumped to go to the (Los Angeles) Chargers next week and get to go against some new looks."
Shanahan spoke with the media following the session and provided a number of updates on several members of the 49ers who are working their way back to the field. Here are a few observations from the two-hour session.
Practice Recap
- The 49ers held their 1-on-1 drills on Tuesday. Here are a few highlights:
- Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley opened up the receiver/corner battles with a PBU on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel.
- The 49ers quarterbacks made quite a few deep throws during the drill, including Trey Lance finding Richie James up the left sideline with cornerback Dontae Johnson in tight coverage.
- Nate Sudfeld connected with Mohamed Sanu Sr. on a go route up the sideline with K'Waun Williams in coverage.
- Lance hit Trent Sherfield on a deep ball as rookie corner Deommodore Lenoir kept up with the wideout stride for stride.
- Newly signed cornerback B.W. Webb intercepted a pass intended for Kevin White.
- Rookie corner Ambry Thomas also recorded an interception during the drill on a pass intended for Austin Watkins Jr.
- Johnson broke up a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk.
- Alfredo Gutierrez beat newly signed defensive end Shilique Calhoun during pass rush reps that received praise from veteran left tackle Trent Williams.
- Garoppolo found Samuel, who lost his footing on a dig route but recovered for the catch.
- During red zone drills, Fred Warner broke up a pass at the goal line from Garoppolo intended for Aiyuk.
- On the next series, Lance found Aiyuk over the middle for a contested touchdown.
- Zach Kerr batted down a pass from Josh Rosen.
- On the next play, Rosen connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings with a dart in the front of the end zone for a score.
- Maurice Hurst and Dee Ford both recorded "would-be" sacks during the drill.
- Lance closed out the drill with nearly back-to-back touchdowns. The first was to Sanu Sr. in the front right corner of the end zone. On the second, Lance found Jennings again in the back of the end zone in double coverage where the receiver couldn't get both feet in bounds for the score.
- During two-minute work, Warner registered a run stop against Raheem Mostert on the opening play.
- Jason Verrett followed up with a PBU on a throw intended for Aiyuk. He also closed out the first-team's drill with a PBU on a ball to Samuel on third down.
- Samuel made a play-saving grab off a pass that bounced off the hands of Sanu Sr., and was nearly intercepted by Williams before the third-year wideout dove for the loose ball.
- During Lance's series, the rookie threw a deep ball up the left sidelines to Sherfield, who narrowly edged out his defender for the reception.
- Kerr registered a run stop during the drill.
- Marcell Harris tipped a pass that forced an incompletion.
- Javon Kinlaw registered a "would-be" sack during an 8-second drill.
- Garoppolo connected with Samuel in the left corner of the end zone on the ensuing play for a walk-off touchdown.
- Moseley intercepted a pass intended for George Kittle during the drill.
- During the team's final move-the-ball period, Hurst recorded another "would-be" sack.
- Thomas broke up a pass intended for Sherfield.
- Johnson closed out the session with a pass breakup on third down on a throw intended for Watkins Jr.
Odds and Ends
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is in the concussion protocol following an incident during the team's Open Practice on Saturday.
- Jalen Hurd did not practice on Tuesday, as Shanahan disclosed, "some things were bothering" the receiver. The head coach went on to say that Hurd's missed time is hurting his chances at the 49ers vacant WR3 spot with training camp beginning to wind down. His availability over the next several weeks will be something to monitor.
"It hurts (his chances)," Shanahan said. "I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know the potential he has and the upside and how we think he can help us. But he's got to show that. And there's not a lot of time… But hopefully he can get in a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team."
- Shanahan also revealed that there hasn't been much progress in Jaquiski Tartt's recovery. Tartt closed out the 2020 season on Injured Reserve while dealing with a toe injury, which landed the safety on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of camp.
"I don't know how long he's going to stay on PUP, but I don't see him coming back soon right now," Shanahan said.
- The 49ers were also without another safety as Tony Jefferson did not practice while dealing with a groin and hamstring injury. The is no word yet on how long the 49ers expect to be without the safety.