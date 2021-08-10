49ers Make Big Plays in Most Active and Physical Practice of Camp

Odds and Ends

- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles is in the concussion protocol following an incident during the team's Open Practice on Saturday.

- Jalen Hurd did not practice on Tuesday, as Shanahan disclosed, "some things were bothering" the receiver. The head coach went on to say that Hurd's missed time is hurting his chances at the 49ers vacant WR3 spot with training camp beginning to wind down. His availability over the next several weeks will be something to monitor.

"It hurts (his chances)," Shanahan said. "I know he's battling back from a serious injury. And we know the potential he has and the upside and how we think he can help us. But he's got to show that. And there's not a lot of time… But hopefully he can get in a groove where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team."

- Shanahan also revealed that there hasn't been much progress in Jaquiski Tartt﻿'s recovery. Tartt closed out the 2020 season on Injured Reserve while dealing with a toe injury, which landed the safety on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list at the start of camp.

"I don't know how long he's going to stay on PUP, but I don't see him coming back soon right now," Shanahan said.