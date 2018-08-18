Four Downs: Under-the-radar 49ers Players to Watch vs. Texans

It's time for our "Four Downs" preview of the San Francisco 49ers second preseason game against the Houston Texans. Here are all of the players and storylines that you need to keep an eye on Saturday night.

First Down: Rookie to watch

Joe Fann: Mike McGlinchey

I had the chance to chat with McGlinchey for a brief moment after the second joint practice, and he described the two sessions against J.J. Watt as "a fist fight." Each rep was incredibly physical when the pair of 300-pound giants collided in the trenches. McGlinchey's work against one of the NFL's best defensive linemen will be invaluable when the regular season comes around. He is sure to get a few more reps on Saturday night against Watt. McGlinchey held his own during practice, and I'll be eager to see how the rookie fares in a game environment.

Keiana Martin: Fred Warner