Four Downs: Keys to a 49ers Win against the Cardinals

It looks like the 49ers o-line will be at full strength on Sunday. Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey and Weston Richburg are all questionable to play with knee injuries. However, all signs point to them being good to go. They aren't likely to be 100 percent, though, and they'll have their hands full with Arizona's top pass rusher. Jones posted 17 sacks in 2017 and already has three in 2018. He's a force off the edge and has the potential to make game-changing plays. The 49ers will need to limit his impact in an effort to keep C.J. Beathard upright.