Four Downs

Four Downs: Keys to a 49ers Win against the Cardinals

Oct 05, 2018 at 03:14 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

Our 49ers.com writers are back to break down four pressing topics in the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's an outlook on the 49ers first divisional matchup of 2018 in our weekly "Four Downs" series.

First Down: Who will score the 49ers first touchdown?

Joe Fann: George Kittle

Kittle and Matt Breida have been the 49ers best skill players through the first quarter of the season. Last week we saw Kittle explode for 125 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers. He's officially entered the conversation among the top tight ends in the NFL. I expect Kittle to continue to be C.J. Beathard's go-to guy. He's the odds on favorite to score in Week 5, and I'll happily take the chalk.

Keiana Martin: Kendrick Bourne

With Dante Pettis out and Marquise Goodwin questionable heading into Sunday, that means Bourne could see increased targets against the Cardinals. He's already built a good rapport with C.J. Beathard and leads the 49ers with two touchdowns on the year. He's established himself as a red zone threat, and I foresee Beathard looking to the second-year receiver early.

Second Down: Which position group needs to step up?

Joe Fann: Defensive Line

Sunday will be Josh Rosen's first road start in the NFL. It's on San Francisco's defensive front to make the rookie uncomfortable throughout the game. Rosen has unquestionable arm talent, but he's still a first-year signal caller capable of rookie mistakes. A consistent pass rush will get Rosen off of his spot and potentially force him into a few regrettable decisions. Look for DeForest Buckner and Cassius Marsh to play a big role in this one.

Keiana Martin: Wide Receivers

San Francisco is still looking for its wide receivers to step up in 2018. No 49ers wideout has topped 61 yards in a single game so far this year. Injuries have been problematic at this position, but the 49ers will still need a boost from the guys on the outside to help out C.J. Beathard in Week 5.

Third Down: What matchup are you looking forward to most?

Joe Fann: Chandler Jones vs. 49ers offensive line

It looks like the 49ers o-line will be at full strength on Sunday. Joe Staley, Mike McGlinchey and Weston Richburg are all questionable to play with knee injuries. However, all signs point to them being good to go. They aren't likely to be 100 percent, though, and they'll have their hands full with Arizona's top pass rusher. Jones posted 17 sacks in 2017 and already has three in 2018. He's a force off the edge and has the potential to make game-changing plays. The 49ers will need to limit his impact in an effort to keep C.J. Beathard upright.

Keiana Martin: Larry Fitzgerald vs. 49ers young cornerbacks

The one-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowl receiver is averaging just more than 35 yards a game so far in 2018. Now, by no means does that mean he's regressed. He has long been a strong performer against the 49ers, including that painful game-winning touchdown in overtime last season. With Sherman's status still up in the air, the 49ers young secondary will need to contain the Cardinals future Hall of Famer.

Fourth Down: What is your bold prediction?

Joe Fann: 49ers win by double digits

Much like the team's home opener against the Detroit Lions, this one feels like a must-win game for the 1-3 49ers. Nobody is taking the Cardinals lightly within the building, but I still think the 49ers get the job done on Sunday and in comfortable fashion. San Francisco learned quite a bit against the Lions in terms of not taking its foot off the gas. That should serve them well if the 49ers establish an early lead in Week 5.

Keiana Martin: George Kittle tops 100 yards for second straight week

Kittle has been the 49ers top pass catcher through the first quarter of the season. He's amassed 316 yards on 18 receptions, including his 125-yard outburst last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is currently on pace for 1,264 yards this season. I believe Kittle keeps the momentum going against the Cardinals defense that has given up 94 points over the first four weeks of the season. Beathard and Kittle will get another opportunity to show off their chemistry on Sunday.

Related Content

news

A Potential Week 17 Battle Between Rookie QBs Trey Lance, Davis Mills

Biggest storylines, underappreciated position groups, areas of concern and assessing the quarterback position heading into the 49ers Week 17 game against the Texans.

news

Biggest Area of Concern for 49ers, Titans Heading into 'TNF'

Breaking down top storylines and keys to victory in the 49ers Week 16 matchup against the Titans.

news

How Can the 49ers Right Their Wrongs vs. Bengals

Previewing Sunday's contest in Cincinnati and analyzing how San Francisco can bounce back from a mistake-ridden performance in Week 13.

news

Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence and Matchups to Watch in Week 11

John Oehser, senior writer of the Jaguars joined 49ers.com to breakdown areas of concern, the ascendancy of Jacksonville's defense and matchups to watch in Sunday's contest.

news

George Kittle, Kyler Murray and Looming Question Marks ahead of #AZvsSF

Areas of improvement, matchups to watch and how to prepare (or not) for Kyler Murray are discussed ahead of the 49ers Week 9 divisional showdown against the Cardinals.

news

Four Downs: Biggest Challenge for Both 49ers, Cardinals in Week 5

Under-the-radar players to watch, must-see matchups and the biggest challenges that lie ahead for the 49ers and Cardinals in the Week 5 divisional contest.

news

Cuatro Downs: El Reto Mas Grande Para Ambos 49ers y Cardinals en la Semana 5

Para analizar este partido del domingo entrante, 49ers.com junto con el escritor de Cardinals Darren Urban para hablar sobre varios temas y duelos para observar en el encuentro divisional.

news

Four Downs: Can 49ers Exploit Seattle's 26th-Ranked Passing Defense?

Looking at the top storylines and matchups to watch in the 49ers first divisional contest of the season, hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

news

Four Downs: Can 49ers Overcome Early Injury Woes to Stay Undefeated?

Discussing matchups to keep an eye out for,  the biggest question marks heading into the game and players to watch in the primetime matchup against the Packers.

news

Four Downs: Is What Jalen Hurts Did vs. Falcons in Week 1 For Real?

Players to watch, biggest question marks and intriguing matchups. Discussing storylines in the 49ers Week 2 matchup in Philly with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro.

news

Four Downs: Expectations for Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa vs. Lions

Matchups, under-the-radar players and position groups that must step up in Week 1. Looking at several storylines in the 49ers season opener with Lions reporter Dannie Rogers.

news

Four Downs: Top Matchups to Watch in 49ers Season Finale vs. Seahawks

49ers.com is joined by Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle to get an insider's look into Seattle's defensive resurgence and other topics ahead of Sunday's rematch.

Advertising