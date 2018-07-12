Four Downs: Comeback Player of the Year Candidates

Our "Four Downs" season preview series rolls on with a look at notable games in 2018, players you may have forgotten about and a potential second-year standout. Check here for last week's edition that covered the dark horses to make the roster.

First Down: Which game are you looking forward to most?

Joe Fann: Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams

It's either this one, or the matchup against the Oakland Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." I'll go with the Rams game on "Sunday Night Football." We were robbed of a juicy Week 17 matchup last year when the Rams opted to bench their starters against Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers. The primetime showdown at Levi's® Stadium should mark the beginning of what might become one of the best rivalries in the NFL.

Keiana Martin: Week 1 at Minnesota Vikings