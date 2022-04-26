Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal 

Apr 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

JerseyUpdates-Detail-Callout-16x9

The San Francisco 49ers threads will be updated for the 2022 season with historic symbolism taking center stage.

Following years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the famous 1980s and 90s uniforms, the 49ers will don the iconic Saloon font word mark on standard home and away jerseys, helmets and branding moving forward. The 2022 49ers jersey will also feature a third stripe on the sleeves – reminiscent of the team's dynasty days.

"The jerseys are dope," Warner said. "I like the extra stripe on the shoulder and more of that old-school look on the front ... We'll be looking good."

The jerseys and other merchandise with the 49ers Saloon wordmark are now available at the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa at Levi's® Stadium and shop49ers.com.

Here's what the Faithful had to say about the team's new look:

49ers Pay Homage to the Past with 2022 Jersey Unveiling

Check out the 49ers updated home and away uniforms featuring the fan-favorite Saloon wordmark and 3-stripe sleeves.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
2 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
3 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
4 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
6 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
8 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
9 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
11 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
12 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
13 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
15 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
16 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
17 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
19 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
21 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
22 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
24 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
25 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
26 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
28 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
29 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
31 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
32 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
33 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 49ers Uniform
35 / 35

2022 49ers Uniform

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising