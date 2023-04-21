Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch outlined the team's goals heading into the draft. With the core of the 49ers roster remaining intact, depth has been highlighted as San Francisco's biggest priority. As it stands, the 49ers will make just one selection in the sixth round, at pick No. 216, providing an opportunity to help fortify the team's positions of need.

"The draft sets up well with the way we are positioned this year... To me, the blue chip players, there aren't as many this year, but there is good depth," Lynch said. "I think there is good value, and we seem to do well at pick 100 and back. We're in our sweet spot. We've got to make them count."

Here's a list of the San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draftees on the 2023 roster:

Elijah Mitchell, 194th pick, 2021 NFL Draft

Charlie Woerner, 190th pick, 2020 NFL Draft

Nick Zakelj, 187th pick, 2022 NFL Draft

Notable San Francisco 49ers alumni drafted in the sixth round: