Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees

Apr 21, 2023 at 08:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

At this year's NFL Scouting Combine, general manager John Lynch outlined the team's goals heading into the draft. With the core of the 49ers roster remaining intact, depth has been highlighted as San Francisco's biggest priority. As it stands, the 49ers will make just one selection in the sixth round, at pick No. 216, providing an opportunity to help fortify the team's positions of need.

"The draft sets up well with the way we are positioned this year... To me, the blue chip players, there aren't as many this year, but there is good depth," Lynch said. "I think there is good value, and we seem to do well at pick 100 and back. We're in our sweet spot. We've got to make them count."

Here's a list of the San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draftees on the 2023 roster:

Notable San Francisco 49ers alumni drafted in the sixth round:

  • Delanie Walker, 175th pick, 2006 NFL Draft
  • Andy Lee, 188th pick, 2004 NFL Draft
  • Don Griffin, 162nd pick, 1986 NFL Draft
  • Pete Kugler, 147th pick, 1981 NFL Draft
  • Bill Belk, 153rd pick, 1968 NFL Draft

