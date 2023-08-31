Chasing the Dream | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 3 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.
Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 3:
- 00:55 - QB Brock Purdy Interview
- 01:50 - DL Clelin Ferrell mic'd up vs. Denver Broncos
- 10:35 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks mic'd up at practice
- 14:04 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
- 14:35 - OL Aaron Banks' day off
- 16:54 - QB Trey Lance news
- 18:03 - Preseason week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- 21:25 - S Ji'Ayir Brown making the roster
- 23:24 - General manager John Lynch on training camp
