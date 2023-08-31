Chasing the Dream | Brick by Brick

Aug 30, 2023
Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 3 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.

"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.

Episodes are set to premiere on August 16th, 23rd and 30th on the 49ers official YouTube channel and on 49ers.com. If you missed Episodes 1 and 2, watch them here now.

Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 3:

  • 00:55 - QB ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ Interview
  • 01:50 - DL ﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿ mic'd up vs. Denver Broncos
  • 10:35 - Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks mic'd up at practice
  • 14:04 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
  • 14:35 - OL ﻿Aaron Banks﻿' day off
  • 16:54 - QB Trey Lance news
  • 18:03 - Preseason week 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
  • 21:25 - S ﻿Ji'Ayir Brown﻿ making the roster
  • 23:24 - General manager John Lynch on training camp

Meet the 49ers 2023 53-Man Roster

Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
2 / 53

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
4 / 53

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
5 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
6 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 53

OL Jake Brendel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 53

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
10 / 53

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
11 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
12 / 53

DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
15 / 53

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
16 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
18 / 53

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
19 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
21 / 53

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 53

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 53

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
28 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
30 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 53

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 53

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 53

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
35 / 53

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
37 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
S George Odum
38 / 53

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
39 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
40 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
41 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 53

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
44 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
45 / 53

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
46 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
47 / 53

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
48 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
49 / 53

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
50 / 53

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
51 / 53

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
52 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Noah Hammerman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj

news

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch detailed some of the moves made to construct the 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad.
news

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers cut down the roster to 53 ahead of the league-mandated August 29th deadline.
news

49ers Fall Short in Preseason Finale; Five Takeaways from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the preseason slate with 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

49ers Kicker Zane Gonzalez Ruled Out of #LACvsSF

San Francisco 49ers kicker Zane Gonzalez suffered a calf injury and was ruled out of Friday night's game.
news

I Got Your Back | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look into the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7, Episode 2 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
news

49ers Close Out Final Training Camp Practice of the Summer

The San Francisco 49ers have closed the chapter on training camp ahead of the 2023 season and will play in their final preseason game versus the Chargers on Friday.
news

Shanahan Nears Backup QB Decision; Kittle, Lance, Aiyuk and More Score TDs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared when he expects to name his backup quarterback for the 2023 season.
news

Six 49ers Return to Practice; Samuel Talks Building Chemistry with Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers kicked off their three-day practice week with a rainy workout at the SAP Performance Facility. 
news

Shanahan Provides Injury and Position Battle Updates Following #DENvsSF

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared injury updates ahead of the team's third week of the preseason.
news

49ers Edge Past the Broncos 21-20; Seven Takeaways From #DENvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers continued their preseason slate at Levi's® Stadium on Saturday against the Denver Broncos.
news

Defense Keeps Up the Pressure; Tyrion Davis-Price Shows Up Big in Year 2

Headed into his sophomore season, RB Tyrion Davis-Price has shown improvements over the summer and has enjoyed a larger role on SF's offense.
