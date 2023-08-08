Camp Chronicles: Last Practice Before Wheels Up to Las Vegas

Aug 07, 2023 at 05:10 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers held their final practice at the SAP Performance Facility before departing for joint practices and their first preseason game in Las Vegas, Nevada versus the Raiders.

Here are the updates from Day 11 of the team's workouts:

Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:

  • Prior to practice starting, the team announced the signing of running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿. In order to make room on the roster, they waived running back Ronald Awatt.

Related Links

Camp Highlights:

  • All four of the 49ers quarterbacks were suited and in action for Tuesday's practice.
  • Quarterback Trey Lance took the first set of second-team drills. He and Sam Darnold did their usual swap out every team period during 11-on-11 drills.
  • Linebacker Fred Warner shined in coverage, batting away a pass intended for tight end Charlie Woerner﻿.
  • Cornerback Charvarius Ward had a nice breakup of a pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk during 11-on-11 drills.
  • Rookie kicker Jake Moody put two 60-yard kicks through the uprights with ease.
  • Defensive play of the day: rookie safety Ji'Ayir Brown picked off a long ball intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III along the left sideline, the defense's seventh interception of camp.

☀️ 49ers Beat the Heat at Training Camp

Check out the best images as players beat the heat at Saturday's training camp practice.

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jackson
2 / 27

CB D'Shawn Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
6 / 27
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw
8 / 27

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 27

WR Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley
10 / 27

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
15 / 27

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 27

WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
17 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
18 / 27

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV
19 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
20 / 27

DB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
21 / 27

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
22 / 27

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
27 / 27

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Camp Feature: TE Brayden Willis

The 49ers 2023 draft class has had a summer of firsts, and the next one on the list is going up against someone other than their teammates for the first time in their NFL careers. After a full offseason slate in Santa Clara and 11 training camp practices, getting to face a real opponent is something rookie tight end Brayden Willis is looking forward to.

"It's my first time in an NFL jersey against another NFL jersey," Willis said. "It's football. I love football, and just going out there in a game-type atmosphere is going to get me fired. I'm excited. I'm excited for the trip. I'm going with my guys, and I'm excited to see what we do."

San Francisco's tight ends, as is the case with many of the 49ers offensive weapons, are tasked with a little bit of everything. From catching passes to blocking, versatility is the name of the game at this position in head coach Kyle Shanahan's complex offensive scheme, and the rookies are having to learn quickly.

"We ask our tight ends probably to do more than any other position because how involved they're in the run game and the pass game," Shanahan said. "Those guys (Willis and Cameron Latu﻿) are getting thrown in it big. We just finished really our whole install and hopefully it slows down a little bit for both of them as we get going here."

"It's a process and you have to hold yourself to a high standard," Willis said. "Don't make the same mistakes twice and keep getting better... I'm trying to carry over as much as I can to the next day."

Willis has seen reps mostly with the second and third-team offense throughout camp as he competes for a spot on the roster behind established veterans George Kittle﻿, Charlie Woerner﻿, Ross Dwelley as well as Troy Fumagalli. While the head coach noted it will be tough for the rookie tight ends to jump out ahead of their more experienced counterparts, Willis is approaching camp with a "yes man" attitude.

"I'm comfortable doing whatever they ask me to do," Willis said. "Whether that's in the backfield, in-line or outside, whatever they ask me to do, I feel comfortable doing it. I'm just trying to get the playbook and get better."

As for the veterans, the trio has taken the rookie tight ends under their wings and are helping them get up to speed with the offense throughout the offseason programming and these 11 training camp practices.

"They're vets that have helped me so much in terms of just learning the playbook and how to go about being a pro," Willis said. "I want to compete, and of course, I want to make the team but my focus is just getting better every day. I can only control what I can control.

"I want to be able to go out there, make sure I know my assignment and make sure I make plays. I have the best vets in that nation, so appreciate all those guys for helping me out as much as they have."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Community Corner: ALS Awareness

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed ALS awareness organizations in honor of Dwight Clark on "87 Day."
news

49ers Celebrate '87 Day' at Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers hosted Dwight Clark Day on Wednesday, August 7 during the team's open training camp to celebrate the legendary player and honor his legacy.
news

Camp Chronicles: Three Straight TDs from Brock Purdy on Dwight Clark Day

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 10 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Learn more about how the 49ers honor Dwight Clark on 87 Day and preview joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Military Appreciation

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed military members to Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines 

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 9 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Camp Chronicles: Quarterbacks Show Out on Day 8

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 8 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

The 49ers honored the San Francisco fire department, Bay Area hospitals and wellness organizations on Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 7 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising