Camp Chronicles: Last Practice Before Wheels Up to Las Vegas

Camp Feature: TE Brayden Willis

The 49ers 2023 draft class has had a summer of firsts, and the next one on the list is going up against someone other than their teammates for the first time in their NFL careers. After a full offseason slate in Santa Clara and 11 training camp practices, getting to face a real opponent is something rookie tight end Brayden Willis is looking forward to.

"It's my first time in an NFL jersey against another NFL jersey," Willis said. "It's football. I love football, and just going out there in a game-type atmosphere is going to get me fired. I'm excited. I'm excited for the trip. I'm going with my guys, and I'm excited to see what we do."

San Francisco's tight ends, as is the case with many of the 49ers offensive weapons, are tasked with a little bit of everything. From catching passes to blocking, versatility is the name of the game at this position in head coach Kyle Shanahan's complex offensive scheme, and the rookies are having to learn quickly.

"We ask our tight ends probably to do more than any other position because how involved they're in the run game and the pass game," Shanahan said. "Those guys (Willis and Cameron Latu﻿) are getting thrown in it big. We just finished really our whole install and hopefully it slows down a little bit for both of them as we get going here."

"It's a process and you have to hold yourself to a high standard," Willis said. "Don't make the same mistakes twice and keep getting better... I'm trying to carry over as much as I can to the next day."

Willis has seen reps mostly with the second and third-team offense throughout camp as he competes for a spot on the roster behind established veterans George Kittle﻿, Charlie Woerner﻿, Ross Dwelley as well as Troy Fumagalli. While the head coach noted it will be tough for the rookie tight ends to jump out ahead of their more experienced counterparts, Willis is approaching camp with a "yes man" attitude.

"I'm comfortable doing whatever they ask me to do," Willis said. "Whether that's in the backfield, in-line or outside, whatever they ask me to do, I feel comfortable doing it. I'm just trying to get the playbook and get better."

As for the veterans, the trio has taken the rookie tight ends under their wings and are helping them get up to speed with the offense throughout the offseason programming and these 11 training camp practices.

"They're vets that have helped me so much in terms of just learning the playbook and how to go about being a pro," Willis said. "I want to compete, and of course, I want to make the team but my focus is just getting better every day. I can only control what I can control.