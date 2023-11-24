49ers Defense Delivers Six-Sack Outing; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Team Highlights
- San Francisco improved to 3-2-1 all-time when playing on Thanksgiving Day.
- The 49ers have won each of the previous three regular season matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, including winning consecutive road games against the Seahawks for the first time in franchise history.
- San Francisco has won 10-consecutive regular season games against NFC West opponents, which ties the Seattle Seahawks for the most consecutive division wins by an NFC West team since 2002.
- The 49ers defense registered 6.0 sacks versus the Seahawks, marking the first time the unit has registered six-or-more sacks in a game since Week 5 of the 2022 season.
- The 49ers scored a touchdown on their opening possession for the seventh time this season and have scored a league-high 52 points on the opening possession of games this season.
- The team's 52 points on opening possessions this season is the fourth-most points scored by an NFL team on opening possessions through their first 11 games since at least 2000.
- The 49ers scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half against the Seahawks, the most the team has scored in a single half since they scored three rushing touchdowns in the second half against the Chicago Bears in 2021.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 38-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 38-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020 of 50-consecutive games.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21-of-30 passing attempts for 209 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 86.7.
- His passing touchdown marked his 19th of the season and the 32nd of his career.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey registered 19 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with five catches for 25 yards through the air.
- His 114 yards give him four games this season with 100-or-more rushing yards and mark the 19th such game of his career.
- McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns marked his 11th of the season and gave him 49 in his career. It also marks his second game this season with two-or-more rushing touchdowns and the 10th such game of his career.
- McCaffrey's 11 rushing touchdowns and five touchdown receptions through 11 games make him just the fifth player in NFL history and the first since 1975 to record 10-or-more rushing touchdowns and five-or-more touchdown receptions through a team's first 11 games of a season.
- McCaffrey's 11 rushing touchdowns this season are the most by a 49ers running back in a single season and his 16 total touchdowns this season are also the most by a 49ers running back in a single season.
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown, marking his fifth touchdown reception of the season and the 23rd of his career.
- With one receiving touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one receiving touchdown versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one receiving touchdown against Seattle on the evening, it marked the second time in his career that the wide receiver has scored one-or-more receiving touchdowns in three-consecutive games.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel tallied seven receptions for 79 yards through the air to go along with four carries for 15 yards and one touchdown on the ground. His rushing touchdown marked his third of the season and the 17th in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- Safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. registered five tackles and 1.0 sack of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. The sack marked his first of the season and gave him 2.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave registered seven tackles and 1.5 sacks of Smith, giving him 6.0 this season and 43.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead registered five tackles and two 0.5 sacks of Smith, giving him 5.0 this season and 33.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Kevin Givens registered one tackle and a 0.5 sack of Smith, giving him 1.5 this season and 4.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa notched five tackles and 2.0 sacks of Smith, giving him 8.0 on the season and 51.0 in his career, the fourth-most in 49ers franchise history.
- Cornerback Ambry Thomas tallied one tackle and one interception of Smith, marking his first interception of the season and the second of his career.
