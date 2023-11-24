What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 12

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on earning a victory on Thanksgiving night:

"It was sweet. Just growing up, you're with your family watching the NFL games go on, you see the postgame interviews and the turkey legs and it's just a good time watching it with your family. So, to be able to be out with my teammates after the game, and win on the road, eating some turkey legs – that was fun. It's gonna be something to look back on and smile about and whatnot. I'm very thankful."

49ers linebacker Fred Warner on the defense's performance against Seattle:

"I always talk about getting back to playing our style. I guess, ever since we got Chase Young things kind of flipped around, didn't they. But it's a combination of things. I mean, just us playing together as a unit, rushing the coverage, winning on third down has been crucial for us. You see today, I think they were like one for nine on third down. That's winning football all day long. So, we've got to keep it going. There's still room for improvement out there. I feel like we really could have snuffed them out, but, I'll take what we did."

Warner on DB Deommodore Lenoir stepping up for San Francisco's defense:

"He's been awesome. D-mo is one of the best football players we have on this team, in my opinion. He doesn't get talked about enough. The things that we ask him to do week in and week out, the fact that he's able to play outside corner and nickel, and the humility to even do that. He's one of the best players we have and I love taking the field with him. He's just got a nose for the football, is physical, can cover really well. He's been doing awesome for us."

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa on playing in a hostile environment:

"Staying focused through four quarters is big. In a hostile environment, a 14-point lead doesn't really go a very long way. So we came into the second half with a mentality that we need to put our foot on their throat and that's what we did."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Purdy's performance under pressure:

"He's playing at a high level right now. Especially for what we do. All the plays and stuff we threw at him this week, just to come out on a short week and play the way he played, it was amazing."

Running back Christian McCaffrey on the team's mindset heading into the divisional battle: