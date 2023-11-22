Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's perfect passer rating against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 has earned him a second nod from the NFL. After opening up the week with a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 11, the second-year quarterback was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Purdy was near-flawless on Sunday, connecting on 21-of-25 pass attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and a 158.3 passer rating. He is the first 49ers quarterback to achieve the elusive 158.3 passer rating since Hall of Famer Joe Montana accomplished the feat in Week 10 of the 1989 season. Purdy's passer rating also puts him in exclusive company at the league-level. With a passer rating of 148.9 in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and a passer rating of 158.3 against Tampa Bay, Purdy became the youngest player in NFL history to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts and the first NFL quarterback to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts since former quarterback Drew Brees in 2018.

Through the first 11 weeks of the season, Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating (115.1) and yards per attempt (9.7). He's connected on 193-of-275 pass attempts for 2,662 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

