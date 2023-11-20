Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 20-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 14-3 record at home.
- The Niners improved to 3-1 against the Buccaneers and 8-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers defense registered 11 passes defended versus Tampa Bay, the most passes defended that the unit has registered in a single game since the 2016 season.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 37-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 37-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020 of 50-consecutive games.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 21 of his 25 passing attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns with a career-high passer rating of 158.3, the highest attainable mark.
- Purdy's 158.3 passer rating on 25 passing attempts make him the first 49ers quarterback to reach that mark (minimum 20 pass attempts) since Hall of Famer Joe Montana in 1989.
- With a passer rating of 158.3, Purdy (23-years-old) joins Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff as the only quarterbacks under the age of 24 in NFL history to attain a passer rating of 158.3.
- With a passer rating of 148.9 in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and a passer rating of 158.3 vs. Tampa Bay, Purdy became the youngest player in NFL history to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts and the first NFL quarterback to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts since former quarterback Drew Brees in 2018.
- Purdy also became the first 49ers quarterback to post a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher in consecutive games since quarterback Alex Smith in 2012.
- Purdy's three touchdown passes give him 18 on the season and 31 in his career. His 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk marked the longest touchdown pass of his career and the longest touchdown pass by an NFL quarterback this season.
- Purdy has registered four career games with three-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher, which are the most such games by a player in his first two seasons in NFL history (HOF QB Kurt Warner, three games – 1999).
- Purdy (15 starts) also became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to post a passer rating of 100-or-higher in 10 of his first 15 career starts (HOF QB Kurt Warner – 11 starts; HOF QB Dan Marino – 10 starts; QB Ben Roethlisberger – 10 starts; Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes – 11 starts; Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott – 11 starts).
- With 365 passing yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals and 333 passing yards versus the Buccaneers, Purdy became the first 49ers quarterback to throw for 300-or-more yards in consecutive home games since Steve Young in 1998.
- Running back Christian McCaffrey tallied 21 carries for 78 yards on the ground to go along with five catches for 25 yards and a touchdown through the air.
- McCaffrey's touchdown reception marked his fifth of the season and the 27th of his career. It also marked his 14th touchdown this season. McCaffrey's 14 touchdowns through the first 10 games of 2023 are the most by a 49ers player since wide receiver Jerry Rice scored 13 touchdowns through the first 10 games of the 1989 season.
- With five touchdown receptions this season, McCaffrey became the first running back in NFL history to register four seasons with five-or-more touchdown receptions.
- Since entering the NFL in 2017, McCaffrey has registered 485 receptions, which surpasses former 49ers running back Roger Craig for the most receptions by a running back in his first seven seasons in NFL history.
- Aiyuk hauled in five receptions for a career-high 156 yards and a touchdown, marking his fourth touchdown reception of the season and the 22nd of his career.
- Aiyuk's 156 reception yards mark his third game this season with 100-or-more receiving yards and the eighth such game of his career.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in three receptions for 63 yards, and by doing so, Samuel now has 250 receptions in his career. His 250 receptions in 59 career games ties him with wide receiver Dwight Clark for the third-fewest amount of games to reach 250 career receptions for a wide receiver in 49ers franchise history.
- Tight end George Kittle hauled in eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown on the day, giving him five receiving touchdowns on the season and 36 in his career.
- With a touchdown at Jacksonville and a touchdown versus Tampa Bay, it marked the sixth time in his career that he has registered one-or-more touchdowns in back-to-back games.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead notched three tackles and 1.0 sack of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. His sack of Mayfield marked his fourth of the season and gave him 32.0 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Chase Young tallied two tackles and 1.0 sack of Mayfield, marking his first solo sack as a member of the 49ers. His sack of Mayfield gave him 6.5 on the season and 15.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Nick Bosa recorded three tackles and split sacks with linebacker Fred Warner and linebacker Dre Greenlaw on the day. His 0.5 sacks gave him 5.5 on the season and 48.5 in his career.
- Greenlaw added eight tackles with his 0.5 sack of Mayfield. His 0.5 sack gave him 1.5 on the season and 3.5 in his career.
- Warner notched 12 tackles, two passes defended and split a sack of Mayfield with Bosa, giving him 2.5 sacks on the season and 9.0 in his career. Warner's two pass breakups mark his seventh-career game with two-or-more pass breakups.
- Warner also registered a forced fumble on his 0.5 sack. The forced fumble marked his third of the season and the 10th of his career. His 10 career forced fumbles are tied for the third-most by a 49ers player since at least 2000, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- Safety Ji'Ayir Brown registered four tackles, three passes defended and one interception of Mayfield, giving him the first interception of his career.
- Brown's three passes defended are the most by a 49ers rookie since cornerback Rashard Robinson in 2016.
- Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell notched a tackle and a fumble recovery on the day. His fumble recovery marked his first of the season and the second of his career.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.