49ers Activate Cornerback and Offensive Lineman

The San Francisco 49ers announced two roster moves on Saturday. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List. Offensive lineman Corey Luciano has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation).
49ers Sign Defensive Lineman to the Team's Practice Squad
The 49ers have signed defensive lineman Spencer Waege to the team's practice squad and released DL Austin Bryant.
49ers Promote CB to Active Roster, Place DL Jackson on Injured Reserve
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.
49ers Open Practice Windows for Beal Jr., Luter Jr. and Womack III
The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice windows for DL Robert Beal Jr., Cb Darrell Luter Jr. and CB Samuel Womack III.
49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young
The 49ers have acquired DL Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for the team's 2024 special compensatory third-round draft pick.
49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves
The 49ers have released CB Anthony Brown, signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.
49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #CINvsSF
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
49ers Sign S Hawkins to Practice Squad; Release Norwood
The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Tayler Hawkins to the team's practice squad and released S Tre Norwood.
49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsMIN
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
49ers Promote Two Defensive Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsCLE
The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.