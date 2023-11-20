Brock Purdy Nominated for FedEx Air Player of Week 11

Nov 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers remain perfect in the second half of the season following a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's® Stadium. A big reason for San Francisco's offensive success is the near perfect quarterback play of Brock Purdy, who emerged from the contest connecting 21-of-25 pass attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. His impressive stat line from Sunday has earned him a nomination for FedEx Air Player of Week 11.

Purdy is the first 49ers quarterback to achieve the elusive 158.3 passer rating since Hall of Famer Joe Montana accomplished the feat in Week 10 of the 1989 season. The second-year pro's performance also sets him apart at the larger league level. With a passer rating of 148.9 in Week 10 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars and a passer rating of 158.3 against Tampa Bay, Purdy became the youngest player in NFL history to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts and the first NFL quarterback to post a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher in consecutive starts since former quarterback Drew Brees in 2018.

To vote for Purdy for FedEx Air Player Player of Week 11 click here.

The FedEx Air and Ground NFL Players of the Week awards have been a weekly performance honor for quarterbacks and running backs over the last three decades. After a player is nominated, weekly winners are selected by fans via an online vote. For the 2023-2024 NFL season, the award sponsor will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to make donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.

