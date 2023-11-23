Presented by

49ers Activate CB Womack III from IR; Other Moves Ahead of #SFvsSEA

Nov 23, 2023 at 01:05 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List:

The following player has been waived:

  • CB Shemar Jean-Charles

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):

In addition, DL Robert Beal Jr.'s game status has been downgraded from questionable to out.

Jean-Charles (5-10, 184) appeared in five games with the team and registered one tackle.

