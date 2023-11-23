49ers Activate CB Womack III from IR; Other Moves Ahead of #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List:
The following player has been waived:
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
- OL Jesse Davis
- OL Corey Luciano
In addition, DL Robert Beal Jr.'s game status has been downgraded from questionable to out.
Jean-Charles (5-10, 184) appeared in five games with the team and registered one tackle.