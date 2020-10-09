Week 5 Fantasy Football Primer: Dolphins vs. 49ers

The 49ers are coming off a tough game that saw their quarterback get hit more than any other team in Week 4. But San Francisco is getting healthier and faces a much easier defense in Week 5. It remains uncertain who starts at quarterback, but ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ has returned to practice and is likely to get the call (for those in deep Superflex leagues, ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ appears to be San Francisco's new QB2). Jimmy G bounced back from a rough Week 1 with a monster first half in Week 2 before going down with the high-ankle sprain. He could potentially return with a near-full complement of weapons and can be treated as a top-15 QB versus a Miami defense that's allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ actually led all NFL running backs in team snap percentage in Week 4, and he gets a highly favorable matchup at home against a Dolphins run defense that ranks #31 in DVOA. But he becomes more of a flex option (rather than top-10) should ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ return from his knee injury. As near double-digit home favorites, and with Garoppolo dealing with a high-ankle sprain, expect a run-heavy game plan by San Francisco, so both fantasy backs can be started in a week with a ton of RB questions.

﻿George Kittle﻿ is coming off a decent game in which he hauled in all 15 targets for 183 yards (the most by a tight end since Kittle's 210 in 2018) with a touchdown while returning from a sprained knee with second and third-string quarterbacks throwing to him against a tough Eagles defense. Only health can prevent him from finishing as the #1 fantasy tight end this year.

﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ should see more playing time, and while he and impressive rookie ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ can be used as fantasy WR3 types, their roles in this offense when healthy limit each other's upside. Still, this unit sure looks explosive when at full strength, and the offensive line should bounce back Sunday.