49ers Storm Past the Jaguars; Stats and Facts from #SFvsJAX

Team Highlights
- The 49ers improved to 5-2 all-time against the Jaguars, including a 3-2 record on the road.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 6-3 against the AFC South and 3-0 against Jacksonville.
- The 49ers defense registered 5.0 sacks on the day, marking the second time this season that the team has registered 5.0-or-more sacks (Week 1 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers).
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 36-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
- San Francisco's 36-consecutive games without an opposing 100-yard rusher marks the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest streak by an NFL team since the New Orleans Saints streak from 2017-2020.
- The 49ers defense registered four takeaways on the day (two interceptions, two fumble recoveries), marking the second time this season that the unit has registered four-or-more takeaways (four takeaways versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5).
- The unit's two games with four takeaways are the most since the 2020 season.
Offensive Highlights
- Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19-of-26 passing attempts for 296 yards and three touchdowns with a career-high passer rating of 148.9.
- Purdy's three touchdown passes give him 15 on the season and 28 in his career. His 66-yard touchdown pass to Tight end George Kittle marked the longest of his career.
- In Purdy's first two seasons, he has registered three games with three-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of 140.0-or-more, making him just the second player in NFL history to have three such games in their first two seasons (HOF QB Kurt Warner in 1999).
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk hauled in three receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown on the day, giving him three touchdowns on the season and 21 in his career.
- Kittle caught three passes for 116 yards and a touchdown on the day, giving him four touchdowns on the season and 35 in his career.
- With 149 yards versus the Cincinnati Bengals and 116 yards in Week 10, it marked the second time in Kittle's career that he's registered 100-or-more receiving yards in back-to-back games since the 2021 season.
- Kittle's 66-yard touchdown reception marked his longest reception of the season and his longest touchdown reception since Week 14 of the 2018 season.
- With 116 receiving yards on the day, Kittle now has 559 receiving yards on the season. His 559 receiving yards make him just the fourth tight end in NFL history to record 500-or-more receiving yards in each of the first seven seasons of his career.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel caught four passes for 30 yards through the air to go along with three carries for 29 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
- Samuel's 23-yard rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and the 16th of his career.
- Fullback Kyle Juszczyk caught two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown reception marked his second of the season and the 16th of his career.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave registered four tackles and 1.5 sacks of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, giving him 4.5 on the season and 42.0 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Lawrence, giving him 1.5 on the season and 11.5 in his career.
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead registered three tackles and a 0.5 sack of Lawrence.
- Armstead's 0.5 sack gives him 3.0 on the season and 31.5 in his career.
- Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Chase Young split a sack of Lawrence.
- Bosa also added 1.0 sack and forced a Lawrence fumble on his 0.5 sack, giving him his first forced fumble of the season and the ninth of his career.
- Bosa's 1.5 sacks give him 4.5 on the season and 47.5 in his career, which passes former DL Dana Stubblefield for the fourth-most sacks in 49ers franchise history.
- Linebacker Fred Warner tallied seven tackles, one pass defensed and one interception of Lawrence, marking his third interception of the season and the seventh of his career.
- Safety Talanoa Hufanga notched seven tackles, one pass defense and one interception of Lawrence.
- Hufanga's interception marked his third of the season and the seventh of his career.
- Cornerback Ambry Thomas tallied three tackles and a forced fumble on the day, the first of his career.
