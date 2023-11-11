The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Drake Jackson on the Injured Reserve List.
In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
LB Curtis Robinson
WR Willie Snead IV
49ers Promote CB to Active Roster, Place DL Jackson on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Drake Jackson on the Injured Reserve List.