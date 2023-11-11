Presented by

49ers Promote CB to Active Roster, Place DL Jackson on Injured Reserve

Nov 11, 2023 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have promoted CB Shemar Jean-Charles to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Drake Jackson on the Injured Reserve List.
 
In addition, the following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations):
 
LB​ Curtis Robinson 
WR Willie Snead IV

Related Content

news

49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Open Practice Windows for Beal Jr., Luter Jr. and Womack III

The San Francisco 49ers opened the practice windows for DL Robert Beal Jr., Cb Darrell Luter Jr. and CB Samuel Womack III.
news

49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young

The 49ers have acquired DL Chase Young from the Washington Commanders in exchange for the team's 2024 special compensatory third-round draft pick.
news

49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have released CB Anthony Brown, signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #CINvsSF

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

49ers Sign S Hawkins to Practice Squad; Release Norwood

The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Tayler Hawkins to the team's practice squad and released S Tre Norwood. 
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsMIN

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
news

49ers Promote Two Defensive Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsCLE

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster ahead of #DALvsSF

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory

The 49ers have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
news

49ers Sign Running Back and Offensive Lineman to the Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed OL Ilm Manning and RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released FB Jack Colletto and DL Marlon Davidson.
