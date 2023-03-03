Young 49ers Players Who've Made Their Breakthrough Year

Despite the league's stigma of a sophomore slump, many young players came to play in the 2022 season and made a name for themselves on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

While at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch shared that his favorite part of his role is getting to watch players have breakthroughs in their game and make a mark on the league. One player Lynch spotlighted as having a "breakthrough year" is second-year defensive back Deommodore Lenoir.

"We believed in him as a player coming in," Lynch said. "It's a hard position to play. It's a hard position to get thrown into a fire. The coolest thing about him, he kind of broke through that and it wasn't easy.

"There's another corner on the other side in Charvarius Ward that people really respect, so they were going to go at the other guy. He withstood some adversity where people were coming after him and the only way to put out that fire is to start making plays. And by the end, I wasn't so sure in some cases that they were throwing it at Mooney, so I think that speaks a lot about the fortitude both mentally and physically of Deommodore. The coolest thing is he's got some flex where he can play outside and inside, so he gives us a lot of versatility there. We're really proud of the young man. He's going to be a big part of us moving forward."