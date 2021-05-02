Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2021 NFL Draft Picks

After weeks of anticipation, Lance wound up being the highly-anticipated pick that led the 49ers to move up nine spots in the 2021 draft. Despite playing just one game in 2020 amid a postponed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lance has been highly regarded as a Top 5 quarterback. During his 2019 campaign, the quarterback threw for 2,786 yards on 287 attempts and 28 touchdowns, while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes. He set an NCAA record for the most passes thrown in a season without an interception during that year.