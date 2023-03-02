Arik Armstead Recounts His NFL Combine Experience

"In training they were like, you want to be professional, so some guys decided to wear suits and stuff but I wasn't about to do all that," Armstead said. "I had like 26 meetings with teams so I wasn't about to wear a suit for all that. I just wore my combine gear to try to be as comfortable as I could because I knew I was going to be sweating in those meetings. The more comfortable you feel with yourself, the more confident you're going to be and the better you'll look. If you're wearing something that's nice but you don't look that comfortable in it, you're not going to give off energy and then there's really no point in wearing it."