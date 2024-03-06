 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Mar 06, 2024 at 10:30 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The newest chapter in the NFL has unfolded at the combine and the next generation of elite talent are showcasing their skills in front of the eyes of head coaches, general managers and scouting departments from across the league.

The sons of former San Francisco 49ers players are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league. This year's draft features wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, running back Frank Gore Jr., son of San Francisco legend Frank Gore and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey and Christian McCaffrey's brother.

Raised in the shadows of football greatness, these young athletes will look to carry out the legacies their fathers set before them as the countdown to the 2024 NFL Draft begins.

Brenden Rice

Table inside Article
Position College Height Weight 40-Yard Dash
WR USC 6’ 2’’ 208 lbs 4.5 seconds

When asked what sets him apart from his father, Rice replied, "Size and speed. We joke all the time that I'm bigger and faster than him."

On the sidelines of the combine's skills and drills, Jerry Rice joined the NFL Network crew to comment on his son's journey to the combine.

"I'm so proud," Rice said. "I think he worked really hard and he's looking forward to this opportunity. I'm just being a parent, I'm just here to support him. People say to me all the time, 'Don't be so critical,' but only if he should ask me for information is when I would pass that information on to him... It's going to be a great opportunity for him so I'm excited for him."

Frank Gore Jr.

Table inside Article
Position College Height Weight Bench Press
RB Southern Mississippi 5’ 8’’ 201 lbs 12 reps

At the combine podium, Gore Jr. shared the advice his father gave him heading into the days of workouts and meetings:

"Just be myself. I'm a likable person, so just to be myself, show them how smart I am and to be honest."

Luke McCaffrey

Table inside Article
Position College Height Weight 40-Yard Dash
WR Rice 6’ 2’’ 198 lbs 4.46 seconds

"It's shaped me in every possible way," McCaffrey said of growing up in a family of athletes. "I have a quote that I love, 'They are the biggest blessing I've ever had that I never earned,' because I didn't do anything to earn having those role models in my life. I was blessed with it.

"My heroes are my three brothers, my mom and my dad. To have these people and influences in your life, especially at an early age, as you grow up, it's been nothing but a blessing and it shaped me in so many different ways."

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

After defeating the Washington Commanders, the 49ers were ecstatic to watch the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in order to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown Thanksgiving night performance is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: Javon Hargrave Inducted to MEAC Hall of Fame 🏆

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame announced that 49ers defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will be inducted a member of their 2024 class of inductees.
news

Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle shared that pumpkin loaf may be the team's secret weapon to some of their best performances.
news

Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤

Country music star Zach Bryan partnered with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.
Advertising