49ers Latest Offseason Moves and Previewing the 2024 Season | 1st & 10

Feb 21, 2024 at 12:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 1:35 - Recapping changes at the defensive coordinator position
  • 2:40 - Other confirmed coaching changes
  • 3:30 - 49ers sign six free agents
  • 4:55 - Detailing which teams the 49ers will face at home in 2024
  • 5:42 - Previewing the team's upcoming road matchups

Insider's Perspective: 49ers Players Get Ready for the NFC Championship Game

Get a behind-the-scenes look inside the 49ers locker room before the team's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

news

Reviewing the 2023 Season and 49ers Team Award Recipients | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers team award recipients, outlook on the Super Bowl LVIII loss and 2023 season on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Latest 49ers SB Practice Updates, Willis HOF Selection and NFL Honors | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest practice updates, NFL Honors Award recipients and Patrick Willis' Hall of Fame nod on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Recapping the 49ers Send-Off and Las Vegas Arrival Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers fan-filled send-off from Levi's® Stadium, the team's arrival in Las Vegas and Wilks' scouting report on the Chiefs on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

A Look Back at the Chiefs-49ers SB LIV Matchup with Tracy Sandler | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers approach to their second Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs and the biggest takeaways from Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Super Bowl LVIII First Look With Nick Wagoner and 49ers Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers latest injury updates on George Kittle and Ambry Thomas and get an insider's perspective on the 49ers-Chiefs matchup with ESPN's Nick Wagoner on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

NFC Championship Victory Monday and Recap of 49ers 34-31 Win Over Lions | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers historic come-from-behind victory over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game and the team's reaction to their first Super Bowl berth since 2019 on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Michael Vick Breaks Down #DETvsSF NFC Championship Game Matchup | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers Associated Press awards finalists and get a breakdown of the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game matchup from Michael Vick on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing the 49ers-Lions NFC Championship with Dannie Rogers | 1st & 10

Learn more about the biggest storylines, injury updates and key matchups to watch in the upcoming 49ers-Lions NFC Championship Game with Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Previewing #DETvsSF Matchup, Takeaways from Divisional Round | 1st & 10

Learn more about the takeaways from the 49ers Divisional Round victory over the Packers and initial reactions to the NFC Championship Game matchup with the Lions on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Final Injury Report and Divisional Round Breakdown with Bridget Condon | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers final injury report of the week and preview the key storylines of the Packers-49ers Divisional Round game with NFL Network's Bridget Condon on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Packers Prep and Bold Predictions for the Divisional Round with Jennifer Lee Chan | 1st & 10

Learn more about the 49ers game planning for the Green Bay Packers and the team's rivalry throughout the postseason on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
