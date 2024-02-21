49ers Latest Offseason Moves and Previewing the 2024 Season | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:35 - Recapping changes at the defensive coordinator position
- 2:40 - Other confirmed coaching changes
- 3:30 - 49ers sign six free agents
- 4:55 - Detailing which teams the 49ers will face at home in 2024
- 5:42 - Previewing the team's upcoming road matchups
Get a behind-the-scenes look inside the 49ers locker room before the team's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.